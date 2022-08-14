Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Olaplex Price Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olaplex by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 227,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $9,543,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 782,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

