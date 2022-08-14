Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $70.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

