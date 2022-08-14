OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

