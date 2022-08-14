OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.