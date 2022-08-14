Barclays Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $15.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.80. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.