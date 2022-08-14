Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NTRA opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

