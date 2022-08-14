Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC cut shares of Nuvei from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

