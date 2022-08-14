Alliance Global Partners Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $12.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Motus GI from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

MOTS stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 181.21% and a negative net margin of 4,402.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 7.28% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

