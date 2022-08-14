Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Price Performance

MSEX opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.