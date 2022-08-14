Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $61,993.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $61,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. 325 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 206,286 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

