Piper Sandler Raises Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $7.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Up 1.3 %

Matterport stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,728,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,274,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 404.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.