Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Matterport Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $36,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

