Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

