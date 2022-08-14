Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MQ. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

