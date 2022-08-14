Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Merus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Merus by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.