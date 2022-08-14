Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.56.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Merus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

