Lake Street Capital Boosts Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target to $60.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NOTV opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.76. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $60.66.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
