Lake Street Capital Boosts Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target to $60.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inotiv Price Performance

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.76. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

About Inotiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,363,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.