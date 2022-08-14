Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

MQ stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 938.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 322.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 81,840 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

