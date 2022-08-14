Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $63.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

