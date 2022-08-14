Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

