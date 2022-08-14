StockNews.com Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

