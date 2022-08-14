Credit Suisse Group Lowers Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $47.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

