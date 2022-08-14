Credit Suisse Group Trims Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Target Price to $47.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LNW opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Stories

