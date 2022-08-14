Cowen Lowers Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target to $4.00

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LFLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLY stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Leafly has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Leafly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Leafly by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 186,318 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.