James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $972.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in James River Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in James River Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

