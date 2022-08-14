Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

