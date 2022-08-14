Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 2,500 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

