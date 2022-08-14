Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

