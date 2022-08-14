Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

