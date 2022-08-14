Mizuho Boosts Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $42.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNTK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of KNTK stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89.
In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
