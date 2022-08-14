James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $25.98 on Thursday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $972.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in James River Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

