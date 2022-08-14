Craig Hallum Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $32.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

