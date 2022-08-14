Cowen Lowers Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target to $4.00

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $12.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

LFLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86. Leafly has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leafly will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Leafly by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

