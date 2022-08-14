Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.36 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.21.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

