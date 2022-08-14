Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.