Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 46,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 96,005 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

