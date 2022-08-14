Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,873 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after buying an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.55 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

