Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,994 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 850,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 172,537 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 131,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 494,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 164,089 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

