Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.29%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.