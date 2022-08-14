The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $121.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

