Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $164.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

