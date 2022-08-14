Mutual Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $741,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $51.12 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.