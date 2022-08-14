3,411 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,411 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.76 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BHP Group

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

