Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 860,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 361,320 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.