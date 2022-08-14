Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,955 shares of company stock worth $208,493. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

