Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQV opened at $245.81 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.58.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

