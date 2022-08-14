Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

