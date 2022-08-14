Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 722.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Archrock worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 263.65%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

