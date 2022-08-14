Amar K. Goel Sells 40,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $899,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

