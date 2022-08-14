Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.