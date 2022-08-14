Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $42.22

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bally’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BALY opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

